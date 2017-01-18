Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui of Fifth Harmony attend the Billboard Women in Music 2016 event on December 9, 2016 in New York City. Credit: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

The people have spoken! The 2017 People's Choice Awards will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on CBS on Wednesday, January 18, at 9 p.m. ET.

The 43rd annual star-studded ceremony, which will also be live-streamed on CBS' website, will be hosted by Joel McHale as it honors the best in movies, TV and music, as voted on by the people. Blake Shelton and Fifth Harmony are both set to perform, marking the girl group's first performance without Camila Cabello.

In addition to the many A-listers who will be walking the red carpet, dozens of presenters are lined up, including Justin Timberlake, Jada Pinkett Smith, Sarah Jessica Parker, DJ Khaled, Jennifer Lopez and the casts of Fuller House, Grey's Anatomy, Man With a Plan, The Big Bang Theory, The Great Indoors and This Is Us.

All eyes will be on Ellen DeGeneres, who could possibly break the record for most-decorated PCA winner of all time. She currently has 17 awards and is nominated for three more this year, including Favorite Daytime TV Host.

Kevin Hart is another fan favorite this year, leading the list of nominees with five nods. Exes Drake and Rihanna follow close behind with four nominations each. As for Favorite Breakout Artist? Former One Direction bandmates Zayn Malik and Niall Horan are among the nominees facing off in the category.

The 2017 People's Choice Awards air on CBS Wednesday, January 18, at 9 p.m. ET. Stay at Us Weekly for red carpet arrivals, winners and more from the event!

