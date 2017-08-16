He’s taking a stand. Peter Dinklage teamed up with PETA in order to urge Game of Thrones fans not to buy Huskies, despite their resemble to the show’s fictional breed of Direwolves.



“Please, to all of the Game of Thrones many wonderful fans, we understand that due to the Direwolves huge popularity, many folks are going out and buying huskies. Not only does this hurt all the wonderful homeless dogs waiting for a chance at a good home in shelters, but shelters are reporting that huskies are being abandoned as often happens when dogs are bought on impulse, without understanding the dog’s needs,” Dinklage, 48, said in a statement on Tuesday, August 15. “Please, please: if you’re going to bring a dog into your family, make sure you’re prepared for such a tremendous responsibility and remember to always, ALWAYS, adopt from a shelter.”

The HBO star used his platform to help the animal rights organization in their mission to reduce the significant number of dogs and cats annually confined to shelters. According to PETA, six million dogs and cats end up in shelters every year and more than half are euthanized given the limited amount of space and available homes. The Emmy winner is committed to changing these statistics.

Dinklage, a longtime vegetarian, also partnered with the animal rights organization in 2014 to warn against the dangers of the meat industry. Costar and on-screen sibling Lena Headey also participated in the PSA.

Game of Thrones airs on HBO Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

