Phaedra Parks broke her silence on Instagram on Monday, May 8, after her "megawatt lie" was exposed on the fourth installment of the Real Housewives of Atlanta season 9 reunion.

"New day, new week! Have a magnificent #Monday! #letsgo," Parks, 43, wrote alongside a message that read, "Don't let yesterday take up too much of today."

Season 9 of RHOA came to an explosive end on Sunday, May 7, when Parks admitted to telling Porsha Williams that Kandi Burruss and Burruss' husband, Todd Tucker, had planned on drugging Williams, 35, and taking her home.

"I repeated it because I heard it," Parks explained. "Something was brought to me. I just repeated it. I repeated what someone told me. I'm not saying I didn't say it. I'm saying I repeated it."

A visibly emotional Williams replied, "Oh, Phaedra, that's awful. Oh God, that's so awful. I swear to God, Kandi, I would never ever say something like that to you if it wasn't told to me in truth and confidence."

Parks apologized, acknowledging that she "shouldn't have repeated it." Williams, however, wasn't having it. "I feel betrayed ... and completely taken advantage of," she said. "[Our friendship] was a lie and I was the pawn used to hurt Kandi. I don't know if I'll be able to move past this."

Toward the end of the explosive episode, host Andy Cohen put Parks in the hot seat, saying, "You got caught in a megawatt lie. I don't know that you've completely copped to it." She apologized again, adding, "I'm sorry that it hurt Kandi as well."

