Phaedra Parks has parted ways with The Real Housewives of Atlanta after the shocking reunion episode on Sunday, May 7. Watch all the highlights from the explosive finale in the video above.

A source confirms to Us Weekly that the 43-year-old attorney will not be returning for season 10 after starring on seven seasons of the hit reality show. “Phaedra is not coming back as of now,” a source tells Us. “Bravo is not planning to ask her back.” (Bravo had no comment.)



Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Warner Bros.

Parks’ departure comes after the finale of the four-part season 9 reunion revealed that she spread a rumor that Kandi Burruss and her husband, Todd Tucker, were planning to drug and take home fellow cast member Porsha Williams. When host Andy Cohen said that she was caught in a “megawatt lie,” Parks said, “What more can I do? I apologized already and the person I’m most concerned about is Porsha. I’m sorry that it hurt Kandi as well.”



Annette Brown/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

A source previously told Us in late April that the reunion episodes were “disastrous” for Parks. “It would be understandable if Phaedra didn’t come back, but it’s not finalized yet,” the source said. “It wouldn’t be Phaedra’s decision, but Bravo’s. It’s bad.” The insider added that that Parks’ actions were “incredibly painful and shocking.”

At the time, Parks’ rep slammed the rumors that the lawyer was fired as “untrue.”

Parks’ exit could mean more screen time for Kim Zolciak-Biermann, who will be returning to RHOA for season 10. The Don’t Be Tardy star “won’t be a full-time Housewife, but will be in a smaller role,” a source told Us in April. “How many episodes she’s in is being determined.”

