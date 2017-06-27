Pharrell Williams Doesn’t Change His Triplets’ Diapers

Someone get Pharrell Williams’ wife a medal of honor already! The Grammy winner admitted during an appearance on the Today show that he never changes any of his infant triplets’ dirty diapers, instead leaving diaper duty all to his wife, Helen Lasichanh.

“My wife is SEAL Team Six. There’s nothing she can’t do,” the 44-year-old musician explained on Tuesday, June 27. “I mean, she carried those three bodies and she’s just on it all the time.”

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Luckily, Lasichanh, 36, does get some help from others. “We do have some amazing people to help us, but it’s serious,” Pharrell shared of taking care of their 5-month-old triplets, two boys and a girl, who were born on January 31.



It’s a full house for the Despicable Me 3 soundtrack producer and Lasichanh, who also are parents of 5-year-old son Rocket.



“He’s an amazing big brother … he really is,” Pharrell shared. “It’s been great!”

Don’t expect the “Happy” singer to assist in the style department, either. When Today cohost Hoda Kotb asked the clothing designer if he helps dress the triplets, he quickly replied: “Again, SEAL Team Six.”

Pharrell and Lasichanh married in 2013. The following year, the musician confessed to Oprah Winfrey he was immediately smitten.



"I was like, 'Who and what is that?'" he told Winfrey, 63, in 2014. "I just knew. I knew at some point something was going to happen. I was just so enamored by the moment I was having with her.”

