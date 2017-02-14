Piers Morgan, J.K. Rowling Credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage; Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Well, tat's awkward! Piers Morgan's eldest son, Spencer Morgan, declared his love for Harry Potter after his dad's public feud with J.K. Rowling, the author of the beloved fantasy books.

Spencer, 23, took to Twitter on Saturday, February 11, to proudly display his tattoo and matching necklace of the Deathly Hallows symbol, which represents the Cloak of Invisibility, the Elder Wand and the Resurrection Stone in the series' seventh and final book, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows. "Well this is awkward @piersmorgan @jk_rowling," he captioned the picture.

Piers, 51, appeared to laugh off his son's photo, retweeting the post on his own Twitter account.



The British TV personality caught Rowling's attention last week when he argued with Jim Jefferies about U.S. President Donald Trump's immigration ban during an appearance on Real Time with Bill Maher. Morgan insisted the controversial executive order, which banned citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S., was not a Muslim ban. The Australian comedian, 40, replied, "Oh, f--k off. It's a f--king Muslim ban."



Rowling, 51, retweeted a video of the heated interaction, writing, "Yes, watching Piers Morgan being told to f--k off on live TV is *exactly* as satisfying as I'd always imagined." Piers responded, "This is why I've never read a single word of Harry Potter."

"Because you had a premonition that one day the author would roar with laughter at seeing you called out for your bulls--t on live TV?" the novelist, who has been a vocal opponent of Trump, replied. She then pointed out the time the sixth Harry Potter book, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, was named book of the year at the British Book Awards over Piers' autobiography. "#StillHurts," she tweeted.

During the lengthy feud, Piers tweeted, "The superior, dismissive arrogance of rabid Remain/Clinton supporters like @jk_rowling is, of course, precisely why both campaigns lost." He also called out Hollywood for its collective stance against Trump, writing, "No bigger bullies right now than the shrieking, hysterical anti-Trump celebrity brigade. You lost, so suck it up Dolores."

For her final blow, Rowling cited Vincent Crabbe's fiery demise in the Potter books, telling the journalist, "If only you'd read Harry Potter, you'd know the downside of sucking up to the biggest bully in school is getting burned alive."

Days later, the fight was reignited when the Casual Vacancy author tweeted a 2010 article that praised her career. "Just been sent this! Could the writer let me know who he is? I'd love to thank him! #Valentines," she wrote on Tuesday, February 14, purposefully failing to mention that Piers was, in fact, the author. The TV host then accidentally insulted himself by mocking his own wording from the article, putting quotation marks around "intensely private billionaire." He tweeted, "Priceless #humblebrag BS. Nobody plays the celebrity game more abusively or ruthlessly than you, Ms 'Intensely Private Billionaire.'"

