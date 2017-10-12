Pink: ‘My Biggest Fear Is Self-Esteem For My Kids’

Pink wants her kids, Willow, 6, and Jameson, 9 months, to learn from her past. “Because of what I went through being a girl and being a kid and being a little bit different from everyone else, my biggest fear is self-esteem for my kids,” the singer, 38, said at Apple’s premiere of On the Record: Pink: Beautiful Trauma on Wednesday, October 11. “Because I didn’t have any and I treated myself really badly. I didn’t expect other people to treat me with respect and I didn’t demand it and I didn’t have boundaries and I gave my power away over and over and over. That was something I had to learn in my life, was how to have boundaries and how to love myself, and what to love myself for and how to demand respect ...just all these life lessons.”

“I see my 6-year-old and I’m like, ‘I just want to give you the sh-t that I already know,” she continued at the event. “But you can’t borrow somebody else’s knowledge, you have to buy your own. I know that too. It sucks when you’re a mom. I don’t want my kids to buy their own knowledge, I just want them to swallow mine.”

The “Perfect” singer expressed similar sentiments during her Vanguard Award acceptance speech at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards in August. Pink recalled a conversation with her daughter, in which the little one revealed that she felt “ugly” because she looked “like a boy with long hair.” In addition to showing her daughter a variety of “androgynous rockstars,” she also helped Willow to see how her own image influenced her career. “I said to her, 'Do you see me growing my hair?' She said, 'No, mama.' I said, 'Do you see me changing my body?' 'No, mama.' 'Do you see me changing the way I present myself to the world?' 'No, mama,'” she said at the VMAs. “'Do you see me selling out arenas all over the world?' 'Yes, Mama.' 'OK! So, baby girl. We don't change. We take the gravel and the shell and we make a pearl. And we help other people to change so they can see more kinds of beauty.’”

Pink, who is married to Carey Hart, recently opened up to Us Weekly about how motherhood has changed her. “I honestly can’t believe how responsible I am,” she said in May. “All of a sudden I’m a soccer mom and doing the damn thing. No one would have guessed this for me. Honestly, I didn’t realize that you could enjoy it so much.”



Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.