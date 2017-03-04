Credit: Scott Barbour/Getty Image

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's L.A. house on Saturday, March 4, after receiving an apparent swatting call.



According to the Southern California Monitoring Association scanner's Twitter account, police received a call about a prowler who was allegedly shot at the house. The account then claimed there was a home invasion and a maid was shot by an unnamed suspect.

The SCMA later tweeted that the caller disconnected as authorities entered the home. "Appears Kim Kardashian home is victim of SWATTING call," the account wrote. "Officers did breach door to enter."

Us Weekly has reached out to the LAPD for comment. It's unclear which of the couple's homes authorities responded to.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's mom, Kris Jenner, was a victim of swatting back in 2013, when authorities were called to the home the momager shared with then-husband Bruce Jenner. Kardashian later tweeted, "These prank calls are NOT funny! People can get arrested for this! I hope they find out who is behind this. Its dangerous & not a joke!"

These prank calls are NOT funny! People can get arrested for this! I hope they find out who is behind this. Its dangerous & not a joke! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 19, 2013

Lil Wayne, Ashton Kutcher and Justin Bieber were also previous victims of swatting calls, which are hoaxes in which police are deceived and called to a location under false pretenses.

Story developing.

