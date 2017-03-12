Women supporting women! Pregnant Beyoncé stepped out in a stunning dress and pink coat on Saturday, March 11, to support her mom Tina Knowles’ nonprofit, Tina’s Angels, at the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater.

“Backstage after the Alvin Ailey dancers performance it was magnificent,” Tina, 63, captioned an image of herself, Beyoncé, and a group of excited young girls. “With my beautiful Tina's Angels and with a few of the mentors. My very gracious daughter who met the girls and spent some time with them and made their day!”

In the image, the young women look ecstatic to be posing alongside the Lemonade singer, 35, who poses with an oversized rose-colored clutch in front of her pregnant belly. In another image, the mother-daughter duo pose with the dance company’s dancers, and the group is all smiles.

“The Alvin Ailey Dancers were spectacular!! My Angels, and the gorgeous Dancers And Beyoncé' after the show❤️,” Tina captioned the second image.

On Thursday, March 9, Tina proudly shared a black-and-white split of a young Beyoncé and her daughter Blue, 5, showing how similar the pair look. “Wow look what a fan did soo cute!” she captioned the stunning image.

Beyoncé, for her part, has been showing off her growing baby bump in several posts to Instagram, though none have gone viral in the way that her February 1 pregnancy announcement did last month.

Queen Bey’s pregnancy announcement post garnered more than 6.5 million likes on Instagram in just eight hours, surpassing previous title holder Selena Gomez’s sultry Coca-Cola Instagram, which held the record with 6.3 million likes.

