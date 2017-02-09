Irina Shayk on November 30, 2016 in Paris, France. Credit: Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Buckle up! Pregnant Irina Shayk is learning how to drive. The Victoria’s Secret model, 30, was spotted getting behind the wheel of a driver’s ed car on Tuesday, January 31. She was picked up in the driveway of boyfriend Bradley Cooper’s Santa Monica, California, home by her driving instructor in a red Toyota Corolla.

"Irina signed up for driving lessons at Westwood Driving School,” an eyewitness tells Us Weekly. “She doesn’t have a California driver’s license and is often driven around by Bradley or his mom, Gloria. She got behind the wheel right away and drove around for about an hour. She drove cautiously and slow.”



The mom-to-be wore a black knit beanie, oversized t-shirt, black leggings and combat boots for the outing. She sipped on a bottle of water.



Us Weekly confirmed in November 2016 that Shayk is expecting her first child with the 41-year-old American Sniper actor. The Russian stunner first debuted a hint of a baby bump while walking in the 2016 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Paris. She wore a red bra with a long beaded and fringed top that partially concealed her stomach.

While Shayk prepares for motherhood with driving lessons, her beau is readying his directorial debut, a remake of the musical drama A Star Is Born. Cooper will costar with Lady Gaga in the film, which is slated for a 2018 release. (Janet Gaynor, Judy Garland and Barbara Streisand were at the center of the 1937, 1954 and 1976 version of the film, about a rising female star and her alcoholic, on-the-downswing husband.)



Cooper and Shayk first started dating in April 2015. The pair went public with their romance at the L'Oréal Red Obsession party during Paris Fashion Week in March 2016.



