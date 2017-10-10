Twinning! Pregnant sisters Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian shared selfies together on Snapchat on Monday, October 9.

The pair wore matching dark blue robes as they worked on a YouTube shoot together for Jenner’s cosmetics line. They showed off look-alike blonde locks as they posted a series of videos and pics on Snapchat.

Khloe Kardashian/Snapchat

Kardashian, 33, who’s pregnant with her first child with NBA player boyfriend Tristan Thompson, remarked on their similarities, telling her younger half-sister, “Don’t we look like real sisters right now? Like full-blown twinning.”

Then she told the 20-year-old, who’s expecting her first child with boyfriend rapper Travis Scott, “You’re such a chameleon! You look like Kim [Kardashian] when you want to and me when you’re smart.”



Us Weekly broke the news at the end of September that the Strong Looks Better Naked author was expecting a baby with the Cleveland Cavaliers player, 26. The baby update came just days after the world learned about Jenner’s pregnancy. Both sisters are about four months along and due around the same time that sister Kim is expecting her third child with husband Kanye West via surrogate.

Khloe Kardashian/Snapchat

On Saturday, October 7, Khloé made her first public appearance since news of her pregnancy was revealed.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star stepped out at Nordstrom in Century City, California, to promote her Good American line.

Kylie Jenner/Snapchat

The reality star wore an all-black outfit — fitted pants and a jacket with a plunging neckline that nipped in at her waist but covered her belly.

“Khloé looked slim and not visibly pregnant,” an eyewitness told Us. “She had a tiny lower belly pooch but not a big pregnancy type bump! She was happy and smiling and her skin was glowing.”



