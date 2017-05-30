Off to the races! Pregnant Serena Williams showed off her growing baby bump at the Monaco Grand Prix with her fiancé, Alexis Ohanian, on Sunday, May 28.



The tennis superstar, 35, sported a loose-fitting, zebra-printed dress with black flats. She was spotted walking around the Circuit de Monaco with the 34-year-old Reddit cofounder and friends.

INSTARimages.com

The couple, who got engaged in December 2016 after more than a year of dating, appeared to get an up-close look at the Formula One race cars. Williams posed for photos with the Red Bull drivers Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen, while Ohanian shared a photo of the team’s car. “Geeking out over all the tech,” he captioned the Instagram pic.

INSTARimages.com

While the entrepreneur was going crazy over the technology, Williams was fangirling over meeting Chris Hemsworth. She posted a selfie with the Australian actor, 33, to her Snapchat story, writing, “Just hanging out with Thor."

INSTARimages.com

Williams also shared a few photos relaxing in Monaco with pals. “Loved arriving in Monaco by @astonmartinlagonda AM37 powerboat!” she captioned a pic of herself cruising on a boat.

Last month, the 23-time Grand Slam champ announced that she’s expecting her first child when she accidentally posted a swimsuit bump selfie to Snapchat. “On social media you press the wrong button and … 30 minutes later I missed 4 calls and I’m like, ‘That’s weird,’” she said at a TED conference in April. “I’ve been so good about it, but this was the one time it slipped."

