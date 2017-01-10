A monumental moment. President Barack Obama is just hours away from delivering his farewell address in Chicago on Tuesday, January 10. According to the Chicago Tribune, Obama's speech will be a call to action to the leaders who will come after him.

"It's a passing of the baton," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said in a statement to the paper. "Chicago was a natural place for him, not just because it's his hometown, but because it's where he got his political start, and it's where he really first learned the lesson … that it's about the actions of individuals and the actions of people, that's how real change happens."

Obama, 55, was elected in 2008 and reelected for a second term in 2012. Although he heavily campaigned for Hillary Clinton, he will be succeeded by President-elect Donald Trump. The mogul, 70, will officially be sworn in as the 45th President of the United States at the inauguration in Washington, D.C., on January 20.



First Lady Michelle Obama said her final goodbye at an event honoring the 2017 School Counselor of the Year on January 6.

"This country belongs to you, to all of you, from every background and walk of life. If you or your parents are immigrants, know that you are part of a proud American tradition, the infusion of new cultures, talents and ideas," she said through tears. "I want our young people to know that they matter, that they belong."

Where is it taking place?

The commander in chief will speak at the McCormick Place convention center in the Windy City. It marks the first time a sitting president has returned to his hometown to give his final remarks.

What time does it begin?

The speech will begin at 9 p.m. ET. Obama will be joined by FLOTUS, 52, and Vice President Joe Biden.

Where can you watch?

The address will air live on broadcast/cable news channels such as Fox, NBC, ABC and CBS. The White House's official Facebook page will also have a livestream.

Are tickets still available?

Tickets, which were free, sold out in 30 minutes on Saturday. According to NBC, many stood outside the venue in the bitter cold while trying to snag seats. Now, some tickets are being offered online for thousands of dollars.

What will he do next?

Back in October, POTUS said that he will take some time to relax after he leaves the White House. "I am going to sleep for two weeks, and then I am going to take Michelle on a very nice vacation," he said at a town hall event hosted by ESPN, via CNN. On Tuesday, the streaming music service Spotify even offered him a job. The new title? "President of Playlists."



