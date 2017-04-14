Romantic, eh? Prince Harry secretly traveled to see girlfriend Meghan Markle in Toronto, Canada, to celebrate Easter weekend with the Suits actress, a source tells Us Weekly.

"He had planned to visit her after she started filming and it will be one of a few trips while she's working on Suits,” the insider tells Us of Harry’s decision to spend the holiday in Toronto, where Markle, 35, is currently filming season 7 of the USA series. (E! News was the first to report Harry’s visit to Toronto.)

Chris Jackson/Getty Images; Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

The source adds: “It's been a few weeks since they were last together, one of their longest stints apart, and they were really missing each other."

Harry’s visit to Toronto comes more than a month after he and Markle attended pal Tom “Skipp” Inskip’s wedding in Jamaica on March 2. An eyewitness told Us that the handsome royal, 32, goofed off and danced for his ladylove at the beachside ceremony.

“As music started to play, Harry busted out with some dance moves and Meghan looked on adoringly at him,” the insider told Us at the time. “He wasn’t shy at all about dancing and just stood next to the table snapping his fingers and dancing for her.”

As previously reported, Harry and Markle began dating in June of last year. Another source recently told Us that the hunky redhead plans on popping the question in the near future. “They will be engaged by the end of summer,” the source said, adding that the couple “have spoken candidly about their future. They see a life together.”

