More than a year after his tragic death, Prince is being honored with a signature shade of purple. The Pantone Color Institute announced an unveiling of a custom color inspired by the late “Purple Rain” singer, in conjunction with the icon’s estate.

The custom purple hue, named Love Symbol #2, was inspired by Prince’s custom-made Yamaha purple piano, which was originally set to be used on tour by the seven-time Grammy-winning performer before he passed away in April 2016 at age 57.



“The color purple was synonymous with who Prince was and will always be. This is an incredible way for his legacy to live on forever,” said Troy Carter, Entertainment Advisor to Prince’s Estate, in an August 8 statement.



“We are honored to have worked on the development of Love Symbol #2, a distinctive new purple shade created in memory of Prince, 'the purple one,’” Laurie Pressman, Vice President of the Pantone Color Institute, added. “A musical icon known for his artistic brilliance, Love Symbol #2 is emblematic of Prince’s distinctive style. Long associated with the purple family, Love Symbol #2 enables Prince’s unique purple shade to be consistently replicated and maintain the same iconic status as the man himself."



The Oscar-winning entertainer died of an accidental fentanyl overdose in the elevator at his Paisley Park Estate. Opioid painkillers were also found inside the musician’s home.



