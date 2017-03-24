They grow up so fast! In a Kensington Palace press statement, Prince William and Duchess Kate announced that eldest child George will be attending Thomas’s School come September, 2017.

“Their Royal Highnesses are delighted to have found a school where they are confident George will have a happy and successful start to his education,” the statement read.

The co-ed school, located in Battersea, is about a 30-minute drive from Kensington Palace In London’s Notting Hill neighborhood, focuses on “enjoyment, learning and achievement,” according to its website, and emphasizes kindness as the most important core value.

The UK’s Hello Magazine reported that Thomas’s headmaster, Ben Thomas, sent out a letter to students’ parents, briefing them on the news prior to the palace’s statement.

“We are honored that the aims and values of Thomas's reflect those that their Royal Highnesses would like for Prince George's education. We are deeply conscious of the trust that they, like all Thomas' parents, are placing in us and we hope very much to live up to their expectations," Thomas wrote.

The royal couple was previously expected to choose Wetherby School, where both Prince William and younger brother Prince Harry went as young boys, for Prince George’s early education. The three-year-old will continue to attend his small village nursery school, Westacre Montessori School, until his Thomas’s School debut this fall.

