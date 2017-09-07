Julian Parker/UK Press via Getty Images; Richard Pohle - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Another milestone! Prince George was escorted by Prince William as he attended his first day of school at Thomas's Battersea in London on Thursday, September 7.

The sweet moment between the two mirrored the Duke of Cambridge's first day of school at Wetherby Preparatory School in 1987. At the time, Prince William, 35, held hands with his mother, the late Princess Diana.

Prince William was dressed in uniform just like his son, too. He wore a long coat, red tie and gray hat. Prince George, 4, meanwhile, wore a navy jacket and shorts and black shoes.

Another difference? Prince George appeared unfazed before meeting his fellow classmates as he walked by his dad's side. Prince William, meanwhile, smiled and waved to the cameras on his big day.

As previously reported, Duchess Kate, 35, who is pregnant with the couple's third child, stayed home to rest on Thursday. She is suffering from hypremesis gravidarum, an acute morning sickness that she also had during her first two pregnancies with Prince George and Princess Charlotte, 2.

"Unfortunately The Duchess of Cambridge remains unwell, and will not be able to accompany Prince George on his first day of school. The Duke of Cambridge will drop off Prince George this morning as planned," a Kensington Palace spokesperson told Us Weekly in a statement.

As Us exclusively revealed, the Duchess of Cambridge is 11 weeks pregnant. "They've known for a while and didn't particularly want to announce it before the 12-week mark, but due to having to cancel an engagement on Monday, they thought it was best to be honest about the situation," a source told Us. "The same thing happened before. She suffers terribly in these early weeks, but she has a great medical team and a fantastic support system."

