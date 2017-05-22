Tell Us who he is! Vanderpump Rules alum Lala Kent opened up in a new interview about her infamous relationship with a mystery man, and revealed when fans will finally meet her as-yet-unidentified boyfriend. See what she had to say in the video above.

“[His identity] is going to be out there,” Kent, 26, told Entertainment Tonight at OK! Magazine’s Summer Kickoff Party in Hollywood on Wednesday, May 17. “Obviously, he's the person I plan to spend my whole life with, but I'm always going to baby it and keep it pretty much private.”

So when does she plan to share just a little bit more about her romance? Well, an engagement ring and a role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills would certainly help, Kent joked to ET.

“When I'm on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, you guys will know,” she said with a laugh. “Good Lord, can you imagine me and [Lisa Vanderpump] as homies instead of her worker? Life goals!”

Until then, the blonde beauty couldn’t be more content with her love life. “I look at him and I'm like, ‘How am I this lucky to have someone who not only deals with me, but loves me when I'm crazy?’ which is the majority of the time, you know?” she told ET of her secret beau.

Kent — who confirmed her departure from Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules after two seasons last December — previously told Us Weekly that she walked away from the drama-filled reality TV program because she was tired of her costars accusing her of dating a married man.

“I have a boyfriend who I’m madly in love with, and this married man rumor that who knows where the f--k they pulled this out, whose ass it came out of, it’s just not worth it to me in any way, shape or form,” the “Boy” singer told Us at the time. “I feel like my personal life is meant to be personal, and I don’t have to share everything. Even though they want to call it a reality TV show, this s--t is not real.”

