Season 13 Bachelorette star Rachel Lindsay made sure to reach out to former Bachelor In Paradise contestant Corinne Olympios following the season 4 BIP scandal in June.

“Absolutely I reached out to Corinne,” Lindsay told Us Weekly at the ESPYs. “I still consider her a friend. I wanted to make sure that she was OK, and she is, and that’s all that I care about.”

As previously reported, Olympios was involved in an alleged incident with castmate DeMario Jackson. A producer on set in Mexico claimed misconduct at the workplace after the two allegedly got too hot and heavy in the pool after drinking. Warner Bros. immediately halted production to investigate, and after concluding its probe, revealed the production company had found no wrongdoing. The cast was then invited back to complete the season.

ABC/Craig Sjodin; ABC/Mitch Haaseth

“I wasn’t there, so I don’t really know anything,” Lindsay added to Us of the situation. “I just want everybody involved to be OK and it seems like that’s the case, so that’s all you can ask for.”

Olympios and Jackson both opted to not return to the hit summer show, but will appear on the reunion special.

“I am very happy to be appearing on the Bachelor In Paradise special,” Olympios told Us in a statement on Wednesday, July 12.

Jackson also confirmed that he’s planning on appearing on the reunion and would like to make amends with Olympios.

“I’m a very forgiving person,” he told TMZ on July 9. “If she’s willing to speak … we can talk on camera, off-line, whether it’s there or in the future, or 10 years from now … I would love to talk to her. I have nothing but love for her and her family, man, that’s it.”

Season 4 of Bachelor In Paradise kicks off with a two night premiere on August 14 on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!