Let the journey continue! Rachel Lindsay's first promo pic for her stint as the Bachelorette debuted on Tuesday, April 18.
The Texas-based lawyer, who is looking for love again after failing to get the final rose from Bachelor Nick Viall, wears a stunning red rose-petal dress in the first poster for her season of the ABC dating show, which begins on May 22. Lindsay, of course, wore a red dress when she first stepped out of the limo to meet Viall, a stunning look that helped her earn the First Impression Rose.
Bachelorette and Bachelor producer Elan Gale shared the image on Instagram on Tuesday, writing, "I'll just leave this here..."
The 31-year-old reality TV standout who is the first African-American lead for the Bachelor franchise is also the first lead to meet some of her suitors before they move into the Bachelor Mansion. In a surprise twist, the corporate litigation attorney was introduced to a few of the men hoping to win her heart at the live Bachelor: After The Final Rose special. She began filming in Los Angeles March 16 — and the season already includes a surprise appearance from NBA great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on one group date.
