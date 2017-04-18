Let the journey continue! Rachel Lindsay's first promo pic for her stint as the Bachelorette debuted on Tuesday, April 18.

The Texas-based lawyer, who is looking for love again after failing to get the final rose from Bachelor Nick Viall, wears a stunning red rose-petal dress in the first poster for her season of the ABC dating show, which begins on May 22. Lindsay, of course, wore a red dress when she first stepped out of the limo to meet Viall, a stunning look that helped her earn the First Impression Rose.

I'll just leave this here... A post shared by elan gale (@theyearofelan) on Apr 18, 2017 at 12:34pm PDT

Bachelorette and Bachelor producer Elan Gale shared the image on Instagram on Tuesday, writing, "I'll just leave this here..."



The 31-year-old reality TV standout who is the first African-American lead for the Bachelor franchise is also the first lead to meet some of her suitors before they move into the Bachelor Mansion. In a surprise twist, the corporate litigation attorney was introduced to a few of the men hoping to win her heart at the live Bachelor: After The Final Rose special. She began filming in Los Angeles March 16 — and the season already includes a surprise appearance from NBA great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on one group date.

