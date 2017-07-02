Rachel Zoe didn't become a style innovator overnight. She’s worked with Jennifer Garner, Kate Hudson, Cameron Diaz and Salma Hayek, just to name drop a few. The stylist to the stars and former reality-show star sat down with Us Weekly Video and revealed her start and how she made it in the fashion industry. Watch the video above!

Zoe, 45, graduated from George Washington University in 1993 with a degree in psychology and sociology. She said that at the time, she didn't realize a career in fashion was realistic. Through a friend of a friend of a friend, she landed her first fashion job at teen fashion magazine YM. She started as an assistant and left as a senior fashion editor. “I was hired to work three days a week, but I worked five or six days a week,” Zoe recalled to Us Weekly. “I was the first one there and the last one to leave and the first one to offer myself to do anything.”

She’s a stylist by day, but before any designer, celebrity or party, she puts her two children with husband Rodger Berman first. “I’m 100 percent present with my children. When you’re with your children, don’t be on your phone, don’t be on your computer, don’t be so distracted,” Zoe told Us while in New York to team up with Lysol. “Make sure you’re there, when you’re there.”

To find out who Zoe’s first clients were and what advice she would give young women today, watch the video above!

