Ralphie May died at the age of 45 in Las Vegas on Friday, October 6, after suffering cardiac arrest. "Ralphie had been battling pneumonia and had canceled a handful of dates over the last month in an effort to recover," his manager Judi Marmel confirmed in a statement to Us Weekly.

The stand-up comedian shot to fame in 2003 when he finished in second place on season 1 of Last Comic Standing. He later starred in several specials of his own, including Netflix's Imperfectly Yours (2013) and Unruly (2015). He is survived by his estranged wife, Lahna Turner, and their children, daughter April June, 10, and son August James, 8.



Bobby Bank/WireImage

After the news of May's death broke, several celebrities and fellow comedians took to social media to pay tribute. "Wow....I was just told that Ralphie May passed. I'm truly saddened by this," Kevin Hart tweeted. "He was a good dude. Heaven just got another funny angel RIP man."

Gabriel Iglesias also took to Twitter, writing, "I'm at a loss for words to hear about the passing of comedian Ralfie [sic] May. He was a friend to many and a father of 2 beautiful children. RIP."



Bob Saget added, "Ralphie May. Dammit. You were a funny and sweet mofo man. Rest In Peace."



See more celebrities' reactions below.



Wow....I was just told that Ralphie May passed. I'm truly saddened by this. He was a good dude. Heaven just got another funny angel RIP man — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) October 6, 2017

I'm at a loss for words to hear about the passing of comedian Ralfie May. He was a friend to many and a father of 2 beautiful children. RIP😞 pic.twitter.com/nGsq63xN0c — Gabriel Iglesias (@fluffyguy) October 6, 2017

Ralphie May. Dammit. You were a funny and sweet mofo man. Rest In Peace. — bob saget (@bobsaget) October 6, 2017

Whoa... man.. this sucks. Ralphie was a good guy & a very funny person. Condolences to his family & fans. https://t.co/M9s6bneAeA — Dane Cook (@DaneCook) October 6, 2017

Ralphie May RIP funny man. We shared good talks & good laughs . See you on the other side kid — Jim Breuer (@JimBreuer) October 6, 2017

Oh man fellow comedian and friend Ralphie May just died. So crazy. RIP Ralphie. You my friend were one of the nicest and kindest out there. — Larry The Cable Guy (@GitRDoneLarry) October 6, 2017

NO! #RalphieMay was such a nice guy! Last time we talked backstage at @zaniesnashville I promised to put him in the Jay/Bob movie. Dammit... https://t.co/zrljotClGr — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) October 6, 2017

Damnit @Ralphie_May ! I'm so sad right now. Such a great guy. Rest well, friend. 😢😢😢 — Damon Wayans Yunior? (@wayansjr) October 6, 2017

This hurts too much. @Ralphie_May helped me so much. Rest In Peace. Thank you for all the love you have given me. Thank you for everything. — Ken Jeong (@kenjeong) October 6, 2017

.@Ralphie_May helped get me in @TheLaughFactory. He didn’t know me at all and after he saw my set he told Jamie Masada to have me onboard. — Ken Jeong (@kenjeong) October 6, 2017

.@Ralphie_May introduced me to @jaymohr37 and I was their opening act at @TheIrvineImprov, still my favorite week of standup of my career. — Ken Jeong (@kenjeong) October 6, 2017

.@Ralphie_May was genuinely the nicest most encouraging person you could meet. Always unconditional love from him. — Ken Jeong (@kenjeong) October 6, 2017

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!