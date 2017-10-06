TOP 5

STORIES

In Memoriam

Ralphie May Dead: Kevin Hart, Gabriel Iglesias, Bob Saget and More Pay Tribute to Comedian

By Nicholas Hautman
Ralphie May Dead: Kevin Hart, Gabriel Iglesias, Bob Saget and More Pay Tribute to Comedian

Ralphie May died at the age of 45 in Las Vegas on Friday, October 6, after suffering cardiac arrest. "Ralphie had been battling pneumonia and had canceled a handful of dates over the last month in an effort to recover," his manager Judi Marmel confirmed in a statement to Us Weekly.

The stand-up comedian shot to fame in 2003 when he finished in second place on season 1 of Last Comic Standing. He later starred in several specials of his own, including Netflix's Imperfectly Yours (2013) and Unruly (2015). He is survived by his estranged wife, Lahna Turner, and their children, daughter April June, 10, and son August James, 8.

After the news of May's death broke, several celebrities and fellow comedians took to social media to pay tribute. "Wow....I was just told that Ralphie May passed. I'm truly saddened by this," Kevin Hart tweeted. "He was a good dude. Heaven just got another funny angel RIP man."

Gabriel Iglesias also took to Twitter, writing, "I'm at a loss for words to hear about the passing of comedian Ralfie [sic] May. He was a friend to many and a father of 2 beautiful children. RIP."

Bob Saget added, "Ralphie May. Dammit. You were a funny and sweet mofo man. Rest In Peace."

See more celebrities' reactions below.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!