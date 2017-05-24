Dancing is no easy feat! Rashad Jennings said his road to the Dancing With the Stars season 24 Mirrorball trophy with his pro partner, Emma Slater, was “way harder” than football.



"It’s definitely harder because it’s something we don’t do on the daily. I’ve never been in frame. I thought a frame was a picture frame,” the running back, 32, said during Good Morning America on Wednesday, May 24. "It was way harder than football."

Adam Rose/ABC

Jennings already has big plans for a Dancing With the Stars-themed room in his house after his win on Tuesday. He said it will be decked out with some of his costumes, including the colorful outfit he wore during his freestyle dance on Monday’s episode. “That’s all me. The spunk, the swag, the shoes, the dazzle,” he said. “Don’t care about nobody else. That’s me. So that’ll be the one.”

Eric McCandless/ABC

Looking back on the season, Slater, 28, credited their success to their 362 hours of rehearsal time and the duo’s tight bond. "I think honestly for us it was just our friendship. We’re really really close friends, and I trusted him so much. I really depended on him because he was so positive, his work ethic. It was all Rashad,” she said. "I can’t take [credit for] anything. He was just amazing. He’s the winning combination right here.”

Next up, Jennings will be joining the Dancing With the Stars: Live! - Hot Summer Nights tour while he continues to train for football.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!