Eyes on the prize! Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika “Jayne” Girardi opened up to Us Weekly about her experience on this season’s Dancing With the Stars at the GLAAD Awards in Beverly Hills on Saturday, April 1, and the reality star seemed ready to conquer the competition.

“I love it. It’s great. It’s a challenge — every week you learn something new,” Jayne, 45, told Us. “You form a bond with your partner and you get out there and perform on Monday nights live.”

When asked whether the high-energy ballroom practices have been difficult, the singer assured Us that it’s nothing she can’t handle. “I knew it was tough,” she said. “I knew it was going to be a challenge … I take a couple of Aleve and I’m pretty good. So far so good.”

Jayne and her partner, pro dancer Gleb Savchenko, have made quite the splash on season 24 thus far. On the Monday, March 20, premiere of the dancing competition series, the Real Housewives star lit up the floor with a grand entrance in which she rode in atop a white unicorn, descended a set of glittery stairs, and bust out in some seriously sultry moves.

Despite being criticized for being “too raunchy” in her first performance, Jayne continued to bring her over-the-top personality to the competition in the second week, kicking off her foxtrot routine in a sports car with the word “Pretty Mess” written on the license plate.

Judge Julianne Hough praised Jayne for her unique take on the classic ballroom dance. “That was, for me, the perfect balance of being your true, authentic self, and also bringing us the balance of the authentic foxtrot and the content,” she said. “So for me, I absolutely loved it.”

Jayne shared several sultry images of herself to Instagram on Saturday night as she got ready for the GLAAD Awards. “La Dolce Vita 🍼,” she captioned one black-and-white image of herself giving her breasts a boost in a form-fitting black dress.

In another image posted after the show, Jayne lies on a bed with her feet kicked up, still wearing the same stunning dress. “Thank you and goodnight... #glaadawards2017,” she captioned the sultry shot.

