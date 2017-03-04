Our condolences. Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice’s mother, Antonia Gorga, has died at the age of 66, a source confirms to Us Weekly.

“Yes, Antonia Gorga passed away at the age of 66,” a source tells Us. “Teresa has been in the hospital with her and is inconsolable now. Teresa is also in communication with [her husband] Joe and will be visiting as soon as she can."

"This is a very hard time for Teresa," the source added. "She was very close with her mother."

Giudice, 44, last posted a sweet photo of herself with her mother in December with the caption, “Mommy I love you so much ❤️ #daughtersloveforhermom.” In the image, the reality star crouches next to Antonia, who is smiling wide while seated at a dining room table.

Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Mount Airy Casino

The Real Housewives star has already been under plenty of stress with her husband, Joe Giudice, in prison, where he's serving time for fraud. (She completed her own prison stint in December 2015.) A source exclusively told Us Weekly that Giudice spent Christmas Eve with her brother, Joe Gorga, and his wife, RHONJ costar Melissa Gorga. She spent Christmas Day with the Giudice clan.

Mommy I love you so much ❤️ #daughtersloveforhermom A post shared by Teresa Giudice (@teresagiudice) on Dec 19, 2016 at 5:25pm PST

Giudice has not yet made mention of her mother’s passing on social media, though she has been busy with her charity work. Her last Instagram, posted on Wednesday, March 1, showed her work with the NephCure Kidney International Foundation.

“I have been supporting the Nephcure Kidney International Foundation since the day I met Matthew 8 years ago,” she captioned a photo of two children wearing matching NephCure shirts. “He suffers from a rare Kidney disease called FSGS. I am MARCHing to awareness with his sister Sydney Levine to find a cure! Please join us! #nephcure🍀.”

