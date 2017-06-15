Rebel Wilson won her defamation lawsuit against Bauer Media after several magazines owned by the publisher ran articles that accused her of lying about her real name, age and past.

The Pitch Perfect star, 37, claimed she was defamed by eight articles across the company's magazines, including Woman’s Day, Woman’s Weekly and New Weekly. The stories alleged that Wilson’s age was actually six years older than she was claiming, and that she had fabricated statements about her childhood.

The battle went to court in Melbourne, Australia, where Wilson provided her birth certificate and passport and shared photos from her childhood. After the jury deliberated for two days, they decided in Wilson’s favor.

After hearing the verdict, Wilson fist-pumped outside the courthouse and told reporters she felt the “stain” had been removed from her reputation, according to The Guardian. “The reason I’m here is not for damages, it’s to clear my name,” she said. "And the fact that the jury has done that unanimously and answered every single of the 40 questions in my favor I think proves what I’ve been saying."

Justice John Dixon will later decide on the amount for damages. Bauer Media released a statement saying it would “consider its options” after losing the case, The Guardian reports.

During Wilson’s testimony, the Bridesmaids star said the articles hurt her career. She claimed she was fired from the role in Kung Fu Panda 3 because she was “too divisive” for a family film. She said she was also dropped from the animated movie Trolls and had barely gotten any roles since the articles were published in May 2015.

“You’re not popular for long in Hollywood, you have a few years until you go out of fashion,” she said. “They took those two years away from me doing what I love, which is entertaining people and making people laugh.”

