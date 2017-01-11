President Barack Obama and President-elect Donald Trump have reportedly been briefed about an unverified report that Russian intelligence officers collected information that could be used to blackmail Trump over his alleged “perverted sexual acts” including allegedly hiring prostitutes to perform “golden showers.”

The unverified 32-page dossier was published in full by BuzzFeed on Tuesday, January 10, and according to CNN the allegations were presented to Obama and Trump via a two-page synopsis. BuzzFeed reports allegations come from memos compiled by a former British intelligence operative. The website also pointed out it could not verify the document and said that it contained multiple errors. The document also claims Trump has deep links to Russian officials, and accepted intelligence information from Russian officials. The document claims that the Russian government has been cultivating a relationship with Trump, under the endorsement of Russian president Vladimir Putin, alleges that Trump accepted political intelligence from the Kremlin, and says that there “was a continuing exchange of information during the campaign between Trump surrogates and intermediaries for the Russian government.”



Trump has since tweeted that it is “fake news” and a “total political witch hunt.” He’s scheduled to give a press conference on Wednesday, January 11, regarding the report.

FAKE NEWS - A TOTAL POLITICAL WITCH HUNT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2017

Albin Lohr-Jones/Pool via Bloomberg

Trump’s administration’s transition team did not return CNN’s request for comment. Trump’s attorney, Michael Cohen, however told Mic.com that the allegations are absolutely false. BuzzFeed stated their decision to publish the entire unverified document is so that “Americans can make up their own minds about allegations about the president-elect that have circulated at the highest levels of the US government.”



The specific allegations about Trump’s sexual activities reads:

“According to source D, where s/he had been present, Trump's (perverted) conduct in Moscow included hiring the presidential suite of the Ritz-Carlton hotel, where he knew President and Mrs. OBAMA (whom he hated) had stayed on one of their official trips to Russia, and defiling the bed where they had slept by employing a number of prostitutes to perform a 'golden showers' (urination) show in front of him.”

The report claims that the hotel in which the “golden showers” went down at were bugged by the FSB, Russia's Federal Security Service.

According to CNN the FBI is investigating the document.

