No more drama in her life. Kenya Moore was granted a temporary restraining order against her ex-boyfriend, Matt Jordan, a spokesperson for the Fulton County Superior Court confirmed to Us Weekly Friday, March 31.

According to the court, Moore, 46, filed documents accusing Jordan of calling her “up to 30 times a day between September and February, even after blocking his number.” Additionally, the spokesperson told Us, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star alleged that her ex has threatened to “get” her and give her “what she deserves.”

As a result, the reality star requested that the trainer stay 200 yards away from her and her home, and stop calling and harassing her. The Fulton County Court granted the temporary restraining order request.

Earlier this week, Moore took to her Bravo TV blog to open up about how it felt to rematch her tense confrontation with Jordan on a recent episode.

“That scene happened nearly six months ago,” she said. “It’s painful to watch myself at my age tolerating such foolishness from anyone. I am ashamed. I focused so hard on breaking old habits of not running away when things get tough. Yet, this relationship was the exact scenario. I should have run away as fast as humanly possible.”

The reality veteran added that her advice to other women in similar situations is simple. “If a man is capable of damaging your property, calling you out of your name, threatening you, tells you that you will die unhappy and alone — but in the same breath begs you to stay with him — RUN,” she continued. “I pray that other women take away that reprehensible behavior from a man is never acceptable. There is no excuse for abuse.”

