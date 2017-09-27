Joe Scarnici/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

It's over! Kelly Dodd announced that she plans to file for divorce from Michael Dodd, her husband of 11 years.

"Our marriage is over, I'm out of there!" the Real Housewives of Orange County star, 42, told the Daily Mail in an interview published on Wednesday, September 27. "We've had problems for years and I've had enough. I'm done with our marriage. It's just a case where two people can't get along. It's best if we went our separate ways and concentrate on our daughter."

Kelly previously filed for divorce from Michael in 2012 before rekindling their relationship. They share 11-year-old daughter Jolie.



"We aren't good together," the Bravo star continued. "Maybe we'll be better to each other when we are divorced and are friends. But right now we are both miserable and it's not good for either one of us, let alone our daughter. Over the past several years we've had our ups and downs, and lately it's been mostly downs."

The news comes just days after Radar Online reported that police visited the couple's home in Newport Beach, California, six times within a three-day period in July in response to "keep the peace" calls.

"I filed for divorce against Michael in 2012 and we never had any resolution. The case was just sitting there," Kelly told the Daily Mail. "So I'm going to ask my attorney to file a motion so I can get a bifurcated divorce." (In a bifurcated divorce, a couple's marital status is terminated before settlement issues are officially finalized.)



"I want out of my marriage as soon as possible," the reality star added. "We can figure out the financials of our divorce down the road."

