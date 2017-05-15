Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

Dina Manzo and her boyfriend, Dave Cantin, were reportedly victims of a brutal home invasion on Saturday, May 13, according to NBC 4 New York.

Citing sources, the outlet reported that the Real Housewives of New Jersey alum, 46, and the entrepreneur, 37, entered their home in Holmdel, New Jersey, on Saturday night to discover two masked robbers inside. The attackers reportedly rushed the couple, allegedly beating Cantin with a baseball bat and punching Manzo before tying them up.



Prosecutors told NBC 4 New York that the robbers stole cash and jewelry from the home before fleeing. Officials haven't confirmed the identities of the victims, but said they were both treated for facial injuries and are otherwise physically OK.

Us Weekly has reached out to Manzo's rep and the Holmdel Police Department for comment.

Manzo appeared on the first two seasons of RHONJ in 2009 and 2010, respectively. She returned for season 6 in 2014 before departing again. Manzo, who remains close friends with costar Teresa Giudice, also hosted the short-lived HGTV party-planning series Dina's Party.

Cantin, meanwhile, is a successful businessman and co-owner of one of the largest car dealerships in the world.

