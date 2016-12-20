Daisy Fuentes and Richard Marx attend Farm Sanctuary's 30th anniversary gala at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on November 12, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. Credit: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

UPDATED 12/20 8:13 p.m. ET: Richard Marx has thanked fans for their concern after he was forced to restrain a violent passenger on a flight. "Daisy and I are home safe and sound. No big "hero" move at all. Just did what I would hope anyone would do in same situation. Tnx 4 concern," he tweeted on Tuesday, December 20.

Korean Airlines also put out a statement about the incident, confirming the out-of-control passenger had been restrained by ropes and handed over to police after arriving at Incheon Airport in Seoul, South Korea.

He’s a hero! Richard Marx was forced to restrain a violent, out-of-control passenger who was attacking fellow travelers on a Korean Air flight on Tuesday, December 20.

The 53-year-old musician and his wife, Daisy Fuentes, who were flying from Hanoi, Vietnam, to Seoul, South Korea, both posted photos and details of the incident on social media.



The former MTV VJ, 50, posted a collage of scary photos via Instagram, including one of Marx and other people holding back a young man and another of a flight attendant pointing a taser. "On our flight from Hanoi to Seoul a guy sitting in the next row from us got crazy & started attacking the flight attendants & passengers. When he started pushing the female staff and pulling them by the hair @therichardmarx was the first to help subdue him,” the TV host and mogul wrote. "This went on for FOUR hrs. I feel horrible for the abuse the staff had to endure but no one was prepared for this. They never fully got control of him. They didn't know how to use the taser & they didn't know how to secure the rope around him (he got loose from their rope restraints 3 times). I'll be posting some of the video after our next flight.”



Korean Air 480 pic.twitter.com/Clh7fiDcXl — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) December 20, 2016

Marx also posted about the ordeal in a series of tweets, writing, “You will be hearing about our flight#480 on @KoreanAir_KE. Passenger next to us attacked passengers and crew. Crew completely ill trained.” In another tweet he added, “We have video of the entire chaotic and dangerous event on @KoreanAir_KE 480. Last 4 hours. Crew completely ill-equipped to handle situation.”



Korean Air 480 pic.twitter.com/Ai9U6CV3qA — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) December 20, 2016

The Grammy winner shared five photos from the flight. In one image, a flight attendant appears to be falling head-first into a seated traveler, and in the second pic, the crazed passenger has his hands near another man’s neck. In another pic from the chaotic situation, Marx seems to be holding the end of a rope that was used to tie the violent man to his seat.



The “Right Here Waiting” singer continued his rant on Facebook, explaining the all-female crew would not have been able to restrain the man without help from several male passengers. “My wife and I are safe, but one crew member and two passengers were injured. … When we landed in Seoul police boarded the plane. Heading home to Los Angeles soon but Korean Air should be sanctioned for not knowing how to handle a situation like this without passenger interference.”

