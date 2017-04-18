Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Richard Simmons has been hospitalized for "severe indigestion," his rep tells ABC News.

"Richard Simmons was hospitalized on Monday at an undisclosed location in California," Michael Catalano told the outlet in a statement on Tuesday, April 18. "After a few days of battling severe indigestion and discomfort while eating, we agreed it was best for him to seek treatment."

Catalano added that the 68-year-old fitness guru is "already feeling better and is expected to make a full recovery."

Simmons stepped out of the public eye several years ago but recently popped back in the news thanks to the podcast Missing Richard Simmons. Catalano has previously denied allegations that Simmons' housekeeper, Teresa Reveles, is holding the elusive star hostage in his Hollywood Hills mansion. He also slammed rumors that Simmons transitioned to female.



Amid speculation of his whereabouts, Simmons called into the Today show in March 2016. "No one is holding me in my house as a hostage. You know, I do what I want to do as I've always done, so people should sort of just believe what I have to say because, like, I'm Richard Simmons!" he said at the time. "Right now, I just sort of want to take care of me. I just really don't want to do anything. I don't want to be traveling anymore … it's taken a toll on me."

Eight months later, Simmons' Beverly Hills workout studio, Slimmons, closed after 42 years.



