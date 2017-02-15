Ricki Lake’s ex-husband Christian Evans has passed away. In an emotional Instagram post on Tuesday, February 14, Lake revealed that Evans battled bipolar disorder.

“It is with a heavy heart that I share that my beloved soulmate, Christian Evans has passed,” the former talk show host, 48, wrote alongside a sweet photo of herself with Evans. “The world didn’t understand this man, but I did. He succumbed to his life long struggle with bipolar disorder. For anyone who has ever lost a family member or friend to mental illness, my heart goes out to you. I am a greater person for having known him and spent the past 6 and a half years of my life with him. He was a man of love and what mends my broken heart today is knowing that he is finally at peace and his spirit is free. Rest in peace, my love.”

Amanda Edwards/FilmMagic

Lake was married to Evans for two years. The couple got engaged in August 2011 and surprised fans by eloping in April 2012. The Ricki Lake Show star split from the jewelry designer in October 2014 and filed for divorce a week later citing irreconcilable differences.



Lake was previously married to Rob Sussman. Together they share sons Milo, 19, and Owen, 15.



Us Weekly has reached out to Ricki's rep for comment.

