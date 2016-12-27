Ricky Harris arrives at Nate Dogg aka Nathaniel Dwayne Hale Funeral Service on March 26, 2011 in Long Beach, California. Credit: Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Comedian and actor Ricky Harris died on Monday, December 26, his manager, Cindy Ambers, confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. He was 54.

The cause of death was not immediately known, according to The Los Angeles Times, but Ambers told the newspaper Harris had suffered a heart attack two years ago.

Harris was best known for his controversial stand-up act, as well as his roles in TV shows such as Everybody Hates Chris and Moesha. He also starred in several films, including Poetic Justice (1993), Heat (1995) and Dope (2015).

Born in Long Beach, California, Harris first hit the spotlight in the '90s as a comedian on HBO's Def Comedy Jam, where he performed racy routines centered around horror movies and sex. He also provided skits on his childhood friend Snoop Dogg's early albums, and directed and starred in the rapper's "Gin & Juice" and "Doggy Dogg World" music videos.

More recently, the actor appeared in the critically acclaimed FX series The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story (as a protester) and Thomas J. Churchill's forthcoming film Check Point, which is set to premiere in theaters January 20.

Several of Harris' fellow performers took to social media to pay their respects following the news of his death. "Devastated!!! #RIP to the One and Only #RickyHarris Always been a super solid dude," Cedric the Entertainer wrote on Instagram. Ice Cube tweeted, "Damn, we lost Ricky Harris. The world is a little less funny today. RIP homie." Snoop Dogg also honored his pal, writing on Instagram, "C u when I get there like we used to do in church on the east side."

Harris is survived by his mother, ex-wife Dee Barnes and two daughters.



