Rob & Big’s Christopher 'Big Black' Boykin Dead at 45

Rob & Big star Christopher “Big Black” Boykin died on Tuesday, May 9. His rep confirmed his death to TMZ, but no cause of death as been released. The reality star was 45.

Boykin appeared as Rob Dyrdek’s best friend and bodyguard on the MTV reality show which ran for three seasons from 2006 to 2008. The series documented the two friends going on random adventures and goofing around. He also appeared on Dyrdek’s series Fantasy Factory.

During a March 2016 interview, Dyrdek opened up about his fall out with Boykin. “He didn’t want to be known for [being] the side kick,” the professional skate boarder explained. “So that created a lot of that tension between me and him.”

Prior to making a name for himself on reality TV, Boykin served in the Navy. He is survived by his wife, Shannon, and their 9-year-old daughter.

