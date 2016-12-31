



Back with his girls. Rob Kardashian gushed over his fiancee, Blac Chyna, and their daughter, Dream, following his hospitalization.

The Arthur George sock designer, 29, posted pics of the pair via Instagram on Saturday, December 31. “My babies look at my babies chunky face lol,” he captioned a pic of the mother-daughter duo using the dog Snapchat filter.

In a second pic, 1-month-old Dream wears an adorable red and black pajama onesie and rocks a white pom pom headband. “Just me and Dream,” the proud dad captioned the photo.

Rob Kardashian/Instagram

As previously reported, Kardashian checked himself into the emergency room near Hidden Hills, California, on Wednesday, December 28, after having a diabetic attack.

"He's been so stressed out so [he's] not taking care of himself or eating right," a source told Us Weekly. “Stress affects his diabetes.” Chyna, 28, and Kardashian’s mom, Kris Jenner, visited him at the hospital. He checked out on Thursday around 10 a.m.



Rob Kardashian/Instagram

Kardashian and Chyna have had their ups and downs. Days before Christmas, the Lashed Bar owner packed her bags and took Dream after the couple had a heated argument. Kardashian posted a series of emotional videos on Snapchat about the split, but the two reconciled a few days later.



Rob Kardashian/Instagram

"He apologized to her on the phone," a source told Us. "She was just sick of him and his behavior. She had it with his insecurities and jealousy."



Can't get enough of Us? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter packed with the latest celeb news, hot pics and more!



