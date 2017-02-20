Close to his heart. Rob Kardashian reshared a cute photo of baby daughter Dream Kardashian, 3 months, via Instagram on Monday, February 20, following news of his split from fiancee Blac Chyna.



“My favorite pic of us,” the reality star, 29, captioned the image, which he first posted seven weeks ago. In the snap, his little lookalike Dream wears a cozy gray shirt and shows off a full head of dark hair as she snuggles against his shoulder.

My favorite pic of us 💙💙 A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Feb 20, 2017 at 8:52am PST

The adorable photo comes as sources tell Us Weekly that Rob and Dream’s mother, Chyna, may have finally split for good.

The pair, who costar on E!’s Rob & Chyna reality show, have had an emotional, on-again, off-again relationship, including a dramatic breakup that played out on social media over Christmas, when a tearful Rob filmed their empty home and said Chyna had left him and taken the baby.

This time things are less dramatic, but feel more final, insiders say. “This breakup feels more real because both of them are very calm,” a source tells Us. “Rob and Chyna haven’t really been together since Christmas, not really properly.”

The duo got engaged in April last year, just two months into their whirlwind relationship. They welcomed Dream in November, but trust issues came between them, a source told Us. Despite calling off their relationship, Rob and Chyna are focused on doing what’s best for their baby girl and will be “very responsible” when it comes to their daughter, the source says. “They are looking forward to coparenting,” the insider adds.

The relationship also caused plenty of drama for Rob’s famous family, as Chyna shares son King Cairo, 5, with Tyga, who’s dating Rob’s sister Kylie Jenner. “The fighting is over for now," the source says. "Rob's family isn't happy or sad about it; they just want Rob to be happy, and that relationship wasn't making either of them happy anymore. Rob and Chyna know and understand that they aren't meant to be together."

