Rob Kardashian has moved on from ex-fiancée Blac Chyna. The Rob & Chyna star is dating Meghan James, Us Weekly can confirm.

“It’s fairly new,” a source tells Us of the Arthur George sock designer, 30, and reality star, 26.

The insider adds that the duo are trying to keep their relationship on the down-low and aren’t ready to go public yet.

In Touch — which was first to break the news on Wednesday, May 31 — reports that Kardashian’s famous sisters aren’t excited about his new romance.

Vince Flores/startraksphoto.com; Dave Mangels/Getty Images

But, a source tells Us, that James, who appeared on multiple seasons of VH1’s Bad Girl’s Club, has grown up since her time on the show.

“She’s matured and will be a good fixture in Rob’s life should this continue,” the insider says.

Kardashian was last seen getting cozy with his ex-fiancée Chyna via Snapchat in April, and on May 30, he declared his love for his baby mama by posting cute throwback photos of her on Instagram. The pair, who have been on and off since welcoming their child, Dream, this past November, split after an explosive fight around Christmas. Chyna then moved out of their shared home.

When reached for comment, neither Meghan nor her rep would confirm or deny that she is dating Kardashian.

