Rob Kardashian has found his happy place. The formerly reclusive Arthur George sock designer, 29, is “in a really good place” right now, an insider tells Us Weekly.



The reality star, who shares daughter Dream with Blac Chyna, isn’t back together with his ex-fiancée, but for now, it’s for the better.

“Rob had been staying at Kris’ house with the baby while Chyna was out of town and Kris was helping him with the baby. He’s in a really positive mood again,” the source tells Us. “Everything was moving so fast with the relationship, the baby, the engagement and the show that this break has been really good for both of them. Now that they’ve had space, we’ll see if they end up getting back together, but for now, they are still happily separated. They are both much happier and in a better place right now."

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

Currently, they still plan to work together on a second season of their E! reality show, Rob & Chyna.

“The show is still set to tape, and they will make it more about their struggles and breaking up,” the insider explains, adding that “there are no wedding plans as of now, but then again, those two are always on and off.”

The pair most recently split last month after an explosive fight around Christmas, when Kardashian infamously documented their blowup via Snapchat, sharing videos from inside his empty house and revealing that Chyna had left with the baby. As previously reported, they had been at odds over their Christmas fight and Kardashian felt splitting was “for the better,” another source told Us last month.

These days they're happily coparenting. As previously reported, Kardashian shared two Instagrams on Wednesday, March 1, gushing over baby Dream while preparing to send her off to her mom.

