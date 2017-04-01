Back on? Rob Kardashian reunited with his on-off fiancée, Blac Chyna, on Saturday, April 1. The model documented the get-together with a series of Snapchat videos.

Chyna, 28, shared a clip of herself lip-synching Kendrick Lamar's new single, "Humble," as Kardashian, 30, hugged her from behind. Chyna then showed off her curves in a figure-hugging white sweater as Kardashian nuzzled his face into her chest. "Dreams Daddy," she captioned the second Snapchat post, referencing the former couple's 4-month-old daughter, Dream.

The Lashed Bar owner posted a third video with the Arthur George sock designer, in which she asked him to "give me a kiss." He obliged and planted a wet one on her cheek after lip-synching a line from his brother-in-law Kanye West's verse on Juicy J's 2016 single "Ballin."

Us Weekly exclusively revealed last month that the Rob & Chyna stars, who most recently called it quits in mid-February, are still living separately and have halted filming season 2 of their E! reality series. "They can't even get through a day together — logistically they can't do it," a source told Us. "They coparent Dream, but they don't spend time together with Dream."

Chyna later confirmed to Cosmopolitan South Africa that she and Kardashian are living apart but are attending therapy sessions to rekindle their romance. "I feel like every person who's in a long-term relationship, or who is committed to their person, goes through ups and downs," she told the magazine. "Everything isn't always going to be peaches and cream. If it is, then it's fake. I'm in it for the long haul, so I feel like my advice [for anyone in a similar situation] is therapy, know each other's family, calling each other's moms."



She continued, "I feel like everything isn't going to be perfect, but I know we love each other and we're fighting for each other, and the people we surround ourselves with are rooting for us. It makes everything much easier."



