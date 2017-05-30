Someone was a SpongeBob fan! Rob Kardashian shared throwback photos of his on-again, off-again fiancée, Blac Chyna, on Instagram on Tuesday, May 30.

In one of the snaps, Chyna, whose real name is Angela White, wears glasses, a yellow head bandana, a black sports bra and yellow SpongeBob Squarepants boxers. “Awww look at my little Angela at 14!!!!!! Hahaha I LOVE YOU !!!! @blacchyna,” the Arthur George sock designer captioned the old-school pic.

In another Instagram post, a young Chyna sits on a bed with braided hair and a black sweatshirt.

“On my first episode of Rob's Random Cornball Thoughts is This young lady who grew up to be the woman I love and the mother of my child,” Kardashian, 30, captioned the photo. “She is beautiful and gave me my first child. @blacchyna.”



The couple welcomed their first child together, daughter Dream, in November 2016 and have since been on and off after an explosive fight in December saw Chyna move out of their shared home.

"Every person who's in a long-term relationship, or who is committed to their person, goes through ups and downs," Chyna told Cosmopolitan South Africa in March. "Everything isn't always going to be peaches and cream. If it is, then it's fake. I'm in it for the long haul, so I feel like my advice [for anyone in a similar situation] is therapy, know each other's family, calling each other's moms."

The pair most recently reunited for Chyna’s 29th birthday earlier this month and in April showed that they had reunited by sharing kissing photos on Snapchat.

