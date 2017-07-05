Rob Kardashian refuses to be silenced on social media. After Instagram shut down his account on Wednesday, July 5, for violating their no-nudity policy with extremely explicit photos of Blac Chyna, he began posting them on Twitter, along with continued cheating claims.

“Since Instagram shut me down everyone peep my twitter lol,” the 30-year-old E! reality star began, before reposting an alleged text exchange between the former couple that showed her genitals.

An Instagram spokesperson tells Us: “We want to maintain a safe and supportive environment on Instagram, and we work quickly to remove reported content that violates our community guidelines.”

Kardashian then reposted a video of his former fiancee in bed with another man, writing: “Today Chyna sent me a video after I just bought her 250K of jewelry and she sends me this video... of another man in our bed.”

The Arthur George sock designer also repeated his claims that he dropped $100,000 on plastic surgery for her after she gave birth to their 7-month-old daughter, Dream. “U had me take u to get surgery on your entire body for 100K on our anniversary and they made your nipples like this and I still loved all u,” he captioned a topless photo. (Twitter has since removed the nude pics.)

“Just sad. Loved Chyna as my wife and accepted all the wrong she did and continued to ride for her and remain Loyal to her. Never did I cheat,” he continued. “We had a beautiful baby girl that was the best thing that's happened to me and soon as that baby was born Chyna was out.”

“Soon as kylie and tyga broke up Chyna was over the game. She had a baby out of spite and I'll never view her the same,” he added. “I truly thought Chyna wanted to be a family and that's why I was so loyal to her but I learned my lesson and everyone else was right.”

Chyna was previously engaged to the “Rack City” rapper, and the two share son King Cairo, 4. After they split, Tyga went on to date Kardashian’s younger sister Kylie Jenner.

When Kardashian’s original accusations were posted on Instagram Wednesday morning, his ex-fiancee hit back in a series of since-deleted Snapchats claiming Dream’s father was physically abusive.

The former couple, who starred on an E! reality show together called Rob & Chyna, got engaged in April 2016 before calling off the engagement in February. They were last seen together at Disneyland celebrating Father’s Day with their daughter.

Us Weekly has reached out to Kardashian's rep and Chyna's rep and lawyer for comment.

