Rob Kardashian was "stressed" and "depressed" before his hospitalization on Wednesday, December 28, multiple sources tell Us Weekly.

The Rob & Chyna star, 29, was rushed to the hospital after suffering a diabetic attack, a source told Us on Thursday, December 29, after Kardashian's on-again fiancée, Blac Chyna, and his mom, Kris Jenner, were spotted at the West Hills Medical Center near his Hidden Hills, California, home.



"He's been so stressed out, so [he's] not taking care of himself or eating right," the source told Us. "Stress affects his diabetes."

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

"Rob is very depressed," a source close to the Kardashians tells Us of the reality star's post-Christmas mood. "I don't know exactly what triggered his hospital visit."



The Arthur George sock entrepreneur had been under a lot of pressure just before the holidays, when Chyna, 28, moved out of their home, taking their 1-month-old daughter, Dream, with her. Kardashian appeared to be crying as he posted several videos on social media December 17 showing his baby's empty nursery and lamented the Lashed Bar owner's departure right before they spent their first Christmas together as a family.



The tumultuous twosome reconciled a few days later, but the pair were not seen at Jenner's annual Christmas Eve party, and Chyna's name was conspicuously absent when Kylie Jenner shared a photo on Snapchat of the Kardashian-Jenner family's Christmas stockings (despite the fact that Kardashian, Dream and even Chyna's 4-year-old son, King, had stockings decorated with their names).



Chyna wrote in some now-deleted Instagram posts that Kardashian's moodiness, jealousy and "his personal issues" were the cause of their split.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!



