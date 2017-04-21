Like father, like son. Robert Irwin channeled his late dad, Steve Irwin, on the Thursday, April 20, episode of The Tonight Show, bringing out two baby black bear cubs to play with talk show host Jimmy Fallon.

The 13-year-old’s first creature, a scorpion, spooked Fallon, 42, so the late-night host was almost relieved to see Irwin’s second furry guests: a pair of black bear cubs. “Aren’t they beautiful!” Irwin said as one cub named Flo began to gnaw on Fallon’s hand.

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

“No, don’t chew Jimmy!” Irwin told the bear, pulling her off Fallon’s lap and back onto the stage. “I think she was kind of just chewing on you.”

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

“They’re so funny,” Irwin continued. “So these baby bears are kind of hyperactive when they’re little … [and] they love exploring.” Fallon was clearly enamored with the fuzzy duo, but looked a little worried when one bear stood up to check out his desk.

Irwin’s next animals were a pair of legless lizards named Lulu and Fluffy, and Fallon suppressed his fear for just long enough to stay in the studio, grabbing onto one of the lizards awkwardly as Irwin explained the difference between a legless lizard and a snake.

Irwin’s last animal, a binturong named Orville, took a liking to Fallon after sniffing the late-night host’s head, and Fallon even ventured to feed the fuzzy critter a grape.

“This is like skydiving for me,” he said. Watch the hilarious clip above to see the funny interactions!

