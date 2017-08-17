Robin Thicke’s Girlfriend April Love Geary Is Pregnant

Robin and I are very excited to share with you all that we're having a baby! The due date is March 1st, Alan's birthday! ❤️ A post shared by April Love Geary (@aprillovegeary) on Aug 17, 2017 at 2:08pm PDT

Robin Thicke is expanding his family. The singer’s girlfriend, April Love Geary, announced on Thursday, August 17, that she is expecting the couple’s first child together, a girl. "Robin and I are very excited to share with you all that we're having a baby!” Geary, 22, wrote on Instagram. "The due date is March 1st, Alan's birthday! ❤️

The couple made their first public appearance together in May 2015 while at the Cannes Film Festival. During the amfAR gala the same week, the two weren’t shy about showing off their budding romance. "They were super flirty all night," an insider told Us Weekly at the time. "They spent much of the evening hanging out away from their table at the back of the room. They were very touchy-feely and clearly very into each other.”

In her post, Geary referenced Thicke’s late father, Alan, revealing that the baby is expected to arrive on the late actor’s birthday. Alan passed away in December 2016 from a heart attack.

“My Father passed away today,” Robin, 40, wrote at the time. “He was the best man I ever knew. The best friend I ever had. Let’s all rejoice and celebrate the joy he brought to every room he was in. We love you Alan Thicke. Thank you for your love. Love, your grateful son."

Thicke and Geary began dating shortly after the singer’s ex-wife Paula Patton filed for divorce in October 2014. While the two have yet to officially divorce, they have been in a years-long heated legal battle over their 6-year-old son, Julian.

