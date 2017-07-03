Staying forever young. Rod Stewart and his wife, Penny Lancaster, renewed their wedding vows 10 years after tying the knot.

According to Hello! magazine, Stewart, 72, and the model, 46, recently exchanged vows at their home in Essex, England.



"Penny is my whole world. What a girl,” Stewart told the publication. “Love means many things to many people but to me it’s wanting to share everything with the one you love and I love Penny more now than ever, if that is at all possible. It was a beautifully romantic thing to do. We’re not proving anything, just sharing our love with our friends and family.”

The couple were feted by 100 guests and their sons Alastair, 11, and Aiden, 6. Stewart’s other children — Kimberly, 37, Renee, 25, Sean, 36, and Liam, 22 — were also in attendance. (Stewart was previously married to Alana Stewart and Rachel Hunter.)

The “Have I Told You Lately” singer and Lancaster first said “I do” in Portofino, Italy. “Being able to reflect on those ten years and say those words to one another and still know we mean them is important,” Lancaster told Hello! “This felt more special. You get married with the hope that you’ll be together. When we renewed our vows, we said them not with just hope but with a reassurance. Along with hope, there is also faith, love and bringing all the family together.”

Even their pup got in on the celebration. “He is the most adorable dog,” she added of Bubbles, who also walked down the aisle and sat at her feet during the ceremony.

