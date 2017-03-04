Joey Feek and Rory Feek attend the 48th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada (April 7, 2013). Credit: Rick Diamond/ACMA2013/Getty Images for ACM

Gone but never forgotten. Rory Feek paid tribute to his late wife, Joey Feek, on Instagram on the one-year anniversary of her death on Saturday, March 4.



The country singer, 51, first shared a photo of his family playing with the couple's 3-year-old daughter, Indiana, which he captioned, "Remembering you." He then posted a picture of Joey's gravesite in the backyard of the family's farm in Tennessee, writing, "Missing you."

Rory concluded with a sweet sepia-toned shot with his late wife, who died at the age of 40 in March 2016 after a battle with stage IV cervical cancer. "Loving you," he captioned the post.



Two days earlier, the singer-songwriter shared a series of adorable photos of Indiana on his blog, This Life I Live, and revealed that he bought her a piano for her third birthday last month. "What do you get a child for their birthday who has everything? Everything that is... except a mama," he wrote.

To celebrate Indiana's big day, Joey's parents and three sisters traveled to Tennessee for a visit. "Indy had more presents to open than any three-year-old could ever imagine," Rory wrote. "After hamburgers and hotdogs, we came inside and made wishes and blew out candles."



Rory explained in the blog post that Joey's love for music was one of the reasons he purchased the 1926 piano for their daughter. "Who knows, maybe someday [she will] write her own songs on this piano, or at least have fun trying to learn to play it," he wrote.



"Yes, Indiana's birthday was wonderful, but we were all also a little sad," Rory added. "Wishing [Joey] could be here with us. But like always, in our hearts we felt like she was. That she was celebrating and singing along and dancing with all of us. Happy birthday Indy. We love you."

