Rosario Dawson Finds Cousin, 26, Dead In Her Home: Report

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Rosario Dawson found her cousin, Vanez Ines Vasquez, dead inside her Venice, California, home on Thursday, May 11, TMZ reports.

According to the site, the 39-year-old actress walked downstairs and found her cousin, who works for her, unresponsive. Vasquez was 26.

Paramedics reportedly rushed to Dawson’s home but they could not resuscitate Vasquez. TMZ reports that Vasquez had been suffering from migraines and had hypertension. Toxicology results are still pending, but according to TMZ, the autopsy suggests she died from natural causes.

Us Weekly has reached out to Dawson’s rep.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!