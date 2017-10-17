In full character! Kit Harington revealed that his fiancee, Rose Leslie, made him to go a formal party dressed as none other his Game of Thrones character, Jon Snow!

The 30-year-old HBO star and Leslie were shopping in a formal attire dress store for a “Bad Taste” themed-party when the sales associate, not recognizing Harington, offered him a Jon Snow costume to try on.

“She pulled out a Jon Snow costume and Rose just whispered in my ear, ‘I won’t love you if you don’t wear it … You should,’” the HBO star, 30, told Heat magazine of the hilarious moment, adding that he felt “really” embarrassed at the soiree. “The people bringing around canapés were looking at me thinking, ‘You’re sad man! You’ve come to a party dressed as your character.’”

As previously reported, Harington proposed to Leslie, who portrayed his on-screen love interest Ygritte on the HBO hit, in September. The couple, who started dating in 2012, confirmed their engagement in The Times’ “Forthcoming Marriages” section in September. “Mr. K.C. Harington and Miss R.E. Leslie,” the post read. “The engagement is announced between Kit, younger son of David and Deborah Harington of Worcestershire, and Rose, middle daughter of Sebastian and Candy Leslie of Aberdeenshire.”



The British hunk also opened up about the engagement during an interview with TV host Jonathan Ross on Friday, October 6, revealing that he completely fumbled the proposal!

“I did have some plans to do it. I was going to string up some lights in some trees and do all the romantic stuff. … But we were in the country and we were under this beautiful night sky and had a log burning and red wine and I blew my load early,” he recalled. “Sorry, that’s a really bad expression! I was meant to do it the day after with the lights. What I meant to say was, I popped my question a bit early. Not blew my load.”

Harington joked that filming for season 8 of Game of Thrones will have to pause for his wedding. “[The cast] have all got to be there so the whole show has to shut down,” he teased to Ross.



