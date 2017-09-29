Noam Galai/WireImage

Rose McGowan is an ally of furry friends in need. The Charmed alum opened up to Us Weekly about her experience working to rescue animals while attending the Mercy for Animals Hidden Heroes Gala in Los Angeles on September 23.

“The last time I was there, they rescued a group of goats from a backyard butcher,” the 44-year-old animal activist said of working with The Gentle Barn — an organization that aids abused or neglected animals who are sick, lame, scared or too old to be adopted into a private home. “They were starved and malnourished. They named one Rose after me because it came up to me and nestled its head in my arm. So that’s a good memory.”

The star, who was once meat eater, no longer considers it a staple in her diet. “I’ve mostly transitioned out of it [eating meat]. Occasionally I fall off the wagon, usually not,” she told Us. “My diet consists of pasta and yogurt primarily.”

McGowan added that living a meat-free lifestyle has been positive experience. “I feel better for sure,” she affirmed. “I can’t imagine you get many nutrients from meat, other than iron and there are other ways to find that, so you just have to be creative.”

The Planet Terror actress, who now rocks a buzzed hairstyle, confessed that while she tends to shy away from the glitz and glam associated with Tinseltown, she made it a point to show up for defenseless animals.

“We’re here for a good cause, that’s the only reason,” she said of walking the red carpet. “I volunteered at animal shelters and farm animal rescue centers. So it’s a cause I believe in.”

